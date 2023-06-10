'It's my father's race' - Sea Silk Road provides Haggas team with emotional win in Lester Piggott Stakes

The inaugural running of the Lester Piggott Stakes could not have worked out any better for all concerned.

At the racecourse where the legendary 11-time champion jockey won his first and last race, his daughter Maureen celebrated an emotional victory with Sea Silk Road, trained by her husband William Haggas.

Piggott, who died at the age of 86 just over a year ago, rode his first British winner on The Chase at Haydock at the age of 12 in 1948 and also gained his final winner there on Palacegate Jack at the age of 58 in 1994.

Maureen Haggas said: "It's my father's race and things like this don't always happen, so it's nice when it does.

"We've been talking for a while as we wanted to have a race here, for obvious reasons. It was just a question of which one and this is a nice race on a nice day and a stepping stone on to other things.

"It will be the Lester Piggott forever, which is nice. He was obviously a massive part of my life and we shared a lot of interests. It was hard on all of us when he died and I miss him terribly."

Given a ride 'The Long Fellow' would have approved of by Tom Marquand, Sea Silk Road bounced back to form by running down German raider Nachtrose close home.

Maureen Haggas: "It's my father's race and things like this don't always happen" Credit: Edward Whitaker

She provided the Haggas stable with a third win in a race registered as the Pinnacle in five years, following on from subsequent Group 1 winner Sea La Rosa in the same colours of Sunderland Holding 12 months ago.

"The form was there from her run in the Ribblesdale and I just felt that she was immature last year," added Haggas. "She was a butterball most of last season, whereas she looks more like a racehorse now.

"She was disappointing at York last month and our horses are a bit in and out. We haven't really hit our stride, which is disappointing seen as we're well into June. Hopefully things will change.

"Royal Ascot would be too soon and the Lancashire Oaks back here could easily be a good race for her, but William will find something and work it out."

Piggott's other daughter Tracy and son Jamie were also present on a sunny and balmy day, which will be cherished by the family.

Tracy Piggott said: "It was very special and it's great when something goes to plan. We thought that daddy was going to bring us a thunderstorm today but he's brought us a winner.

"Obviously it's emotional and it brings back lots of memories. It's hard to believe it's been a year that he's been gone, but Haydock is a very special place for us because of his history here."

