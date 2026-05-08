'It was just perfect' - Dylan Browne McMonagle executes Chester Cup plan to perfection for Joseph O'Brien

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The Chester Cup, a lottery of a race like no other, has eluded many a top jockey – and it took Frankie Dettori 30 years to bridge the gap from his first win to his second – but Irish champion Dylan Browne McMonagle showed the depths of his outstanding talent by winning the historic contest on his first attempt aboard A Piece Of Heaven .

Not only had Browne McMonagle never ridden in the £170,000 big-field handicap before, but he was having just his third ride on his first visit to the unique circular course, where track nous usually counts for so much.

That was no barrier to success as A Piece Of Heaven was expertly positioned by his rider to attack turning for home, from where the 7-1 shot charged down long-time leader Duraji and had enough in reserve to hold off the fast-finishing Maxi King.

Chester LIVE: follow live coverage and reaction on Chester Cup day

Winning trainer Joseph O'Brien signalled his intention by lining up a strong team for the Chester Cup and his stable jockey picked right from the three runners, to deliver the stable yet another major staying prize on the Flat to go alongside the St Leger, Irish St Leger and two Melbourne Cups in the last eight years.

"It's brilliant, it's a great festival with big crowds here," said Browne McMonagle. "It's my first time here and to get this ticked off at the first go is special. These are the kind of races you want to be winning.

"He's a tough horse and he was primed for today, so I'm delighted for the team. It was just perfect. I was always in control of the race and it was just a matter of gathering him up and going to pick up the leader.

"I was always leaning towards this fella. He's improved with each run this year and the trip was always going to bring out more improvement. Joseph has done a brilliant job. He primes these horses for these races and he isn't usually far away."

Former Racing Post chief executive Alan Byrne is part of the winning syndicate and hailed Browne McMonagle's ride on A Piece Of Heaven, who now has races like the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot and Irish Cesarewitch on his radar.

"It's a huge thrill, winning one of the trademark races of the year," he said. "The dream was the Melbourne Cup, but plan B is very satisfactory.

"During the race I was wondering whether he was going to be able to reel in the leader, who kept on really well. But Dylan has given him a beautiful ride."

Dylan Browne McMonagle with the Chester Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The tense finish nearly provided a breakthrough success for Ryan Moore's teenage son Toby, who challenged the winner late on 25-1 shot Maxi King, going down by half a length.

A further half-length back in third was the enterprisingly ridden 50-1 Duraji, who gave his jockey Finley Marsh a huge thrill.

"He felt great, tanking me round there," he said. "I tried not to go too soon, but he quickened up nicely and he was just unlucky. I thought I had a chance turning for home; they weren't coming by me. He did pick up well and it was a superb run."

But this victory owed so much to the skill and temperament of 23-year-old riding sensation Browne McMonagle, a young jockey with experience beyond his years.

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