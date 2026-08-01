'It was great to win the race as a jockey and it’s the same as a trainer' - history ripples across 28 years as Harry Rogers lands spoils

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History rippled across 28 years at Galway as Harry Rogers trained the winner of the Listed BOYLE Sports Handicap Hurdle with Grann’s Boy , the same race he won as a jockey in 1998.

Cairncross was an easy winner way back when and so too was Grann’s Boy this time around, although on form he appeared an outsider.

Well beaten in his last three starts, Grann’s Boy was sent off at 18-1 for the feature race worth €64,790 to the winner.

He travelled sweetly under Sean Flanagan and when his rider asked for maximum effort in the home straight, the six-year-old pulled six lengths clear of the chasing pack.

“It was great to win the race as a jockey and it’s the same as a trainer,” Rogers said. “The few runs he had this year, the ground went against him, or things didn’t go right with the starts.

“I’m delighted for Sean because he did a lot of the donkey work with him early on and he just wasn’t able to ride him for his other wins.”

Paul Browne, head of the winning Nap Racing Syndicate, said: “Harry has been so good to us over the years. We were always hoping for a big pot with Grann’s Boy and the faith has been rewarded.”

Columbus jumped slickly when winning the 2m1f maiden hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Columbus discovers a slick hurdling ability

Columbus could be charting a path from the Ebor to the Cheltenham Festival following his foot-perfect victory in the 2m1f maiden hurdle for Willie Mullins.

The five-year-old was a dual Flat stakes winner when trained in France, and joined his current connections for €400,000 in November.

Leading the pack from the off, Columbus boasted an outrageously slick hurdling technique that belied the fact he was having just his second start over obstacles.

It was an impressive performance and one good enough to have Mullins thinking of Cheltenham next year. However, he also hasn’t given up on him on the Flat despite his tailed-off finish at Royal Ascot last time.

“It was terrific,” the winning trainer said. “He gave an exhibition of jumping in front for a horse having just his second start over hurdles. The Ebor in York will be his next run and we’ll look at mixing a Flat and jumping campaign.

“It’s his novice year so he’d probably get a break somewhere but I’d like to have him for the spring festivals.”

‘He’s the first horse I ever bought’

Cian Collins bagged his first Galway festival winner in the BOYLE Sports Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle with Fiveonefive , the first horse to enter his yard.

Jack Kennedy got the eight-year-old storming home from the rear and delivered him on the line, not a moment too soon.

Collins has managed to win at the Cheltenham Festival in the four years that he has been training, but it was a maiden victory at the Galway races. A win made extra special given the horse who delivered it.

“He’s an unbelievable horse,” Collins said. “He’s the first one I ever bought when I started off. Jack gave him a masterclass as well.

“Without him, I don’t think he would have won. I've known Jack for a long time and it’s great to share the win with him.”

First Flat win for O’Leary

Gerard O’Leary couldn’t have picked a better place to celebrate a first winner on the Flat when Rest Your Mind finished gamely in the 1m½f maiden.

The rookie trainer has held a licence only since 2024 and has just 12 horses in his yard, but he could have found a good one in Rest Your Mind, who is by Wootton Bassett and a half-sister to Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share.

“To have my first Flat winner at Galway is unbelievable,” O’Leary said. “She’s a beautiful filly and I’ll have to sit down and regroup now with the lads.”

Slattery off the mark

Andy Slattery had gone close on a couple of occasions across the week, but finally made the breakthrough with an unlikely candidate in the 7f handicap.

The short-head success of Faoladh at 22-1 gave a first Galway festival victory to his claiming rider Adam Browne-Souza.

“We had three seconds this week, so it’s great to get a winner,” Slattery said. “We got his palate cauterised about a month ago and he’s run absolutely terrible since so it’s as much of a surprise to me as it is to anybody. The lads just wanted to have a runner here.”

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