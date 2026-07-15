'It was great to watch, and I'm buzzing' - former England striker celebrates first winner as Lady Dublin powers to victory

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Former England striker Dion Dublin celebrated his first winner as a co-owner when Lady Dublin made all in the 6f nursery.

Owned by Legacy Racing and Ollie Pears, the two-year-old filly, who is named after the former footballer turned TV presenter, won at the fifth attempt in first-time cheekpieces under Harry Russell by four and three-quarter lengths.

Dublin, who had flown in from the US to watch the filly, admitted he had a few nerves in the closing stages despite encouragement from trainer Ollie Pears midway.

"I had a bit of a flutter halfway through, and my mate said it would be fine but she stayed, looked comfortable and was really strong," Dublin told Racing TV. "Ollie said if we can get her out in front, she's got the pace and the power, and he was right.

"The difference is Ollie said we'd won it halfway, and I'm panicking! He's teaching me all I need to know about this game but I'm absolutely delighted. She was brilliant, it was great to watch, and I'm buzzing."

Ten-day suspension

Natasha Cookson was suspended for ten days for failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to obtain the best possible placing aboard 8-15 favourite Made All in the 1m4f amateur jockeys' handicap.

The Sam England-trained five-year-old was ridden in last before being asked for an effort approaching two furlongs out. He made up significant ground in the home straight to finish third.

Cookson stated that her instructions were to drop the gelding in and ride the race as she found it. England confirmed those instructions but felt Cookson had allowed winner Palazzo Persico and runner-up On The Bubble to get too far ahead.

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