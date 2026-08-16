'It was exactly how we wanted' - A Boy Named Susie streaks away in Royal Whip to set up potential Irish Champion Stakes tilt

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes is likely next on the agenda for A Boy Named Susie who had no trouble in justifying 1-7 favouritism with a smooth five-length victory in the Group 3 Newbridge Silverware Royal Whip Stakes.

The Donnacha O'Brien-trained three-year-old had not got his head in front since his debut victory at Killarney over a year ago but he has produced some high-class efforts in the interim.

His form this season has been up there with the best around given he finished third behind Derby winner Christmas Day at Leopardstown, fourth behind Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club and chased that same rival home when second in the Coral-Eclipse last month.

That form put him head and shoulders above his three rivals and it proved as straightforward as his price suggested. Oisin Murphy tracked leader and runner-up Charles Fort before poking his mount's head in front at the two-furlong pole and the pair quickened clear with the minimum of fuss.

It was a case of job done for connections and loftier targets await with the Irish Champion Stakes on September 12 likely next.

"It's exactly what we wanted," said O'Brien. "He picked up nicely and put it to bed, Oisin was very happy with him. I think Leopardstown will be the plan. Oisin is pretty confident ten [furlongs] is his trip for now. He's got a turn of foot which would suit Leopardstown. We'll see how he is but that's most likely.

"I thought he was quite impressive. I know he beat horses he's much better than but he quickened up well and Oisin felt like he was improving and he got a very good feel, so we're very pleased. "

Dias registers biggest success

Diego Dias sealed the biggest success of his training career so far when Armor Supreme flew home under Rossa Ryan to land the Listed William Hill Juvenile Sprint Stakes.

Bought for €4,000 as a yearling, the Armor filly races in the well-known Team Valor silks having been bought into after landing a Goodwood novice in May. She ran a cracker to be beaten a head into second in the Marygate at York before finishing ninth in the Queen Mary.

Racing on home soil for the first time, the well-backed 13-8 shot travelled powerfully before Ryan delivered her with a strong challenge on the far side with a furlong and a half to go and she powered past runner-up Grayrobin to record victory by a length and a quarter.

"Rossa says she's brave and puts her head down," said Dias. "After Ascot, we gave her a little break and there's a bit more to come from her. She might go to France and we'll have a look at Doncaster as well. That's my first stakes winner and it's nice to have it here right beside the yard."

Tynan bags another

Orla Tynan registered the 11th winner of her career on board the Jack Foley-trained in the 1m2f handicap with the pair fending off 3-1 favourite Thyer by half a length.

The 7lb claimer continues to impress with a strike-rate of 18 per cent this season, comprising nine winners from 49 rides.

Read more:

Mags and Danny Mullins combine to land feature at Tramore as A Snow White Park blows field apart

Eileendover has first winner as a broodmare for Pam Sly with ‘very nice’ Cliff Danger

Rayif powers home to deny British and Irish challengers and claim his second Group 1 win in Prix Jacques le Marois

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.



