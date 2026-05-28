'It was bizarre' - Tom Marquand dramatically unseated after Godolphin juvenile jinks with the race at his mercy

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Byzantine was a fortunate winner of the 7f novice contest when Al Hudaiba jinked and unseated Tom Marquand with the race at his mercy.

The Charlie Appleby-trained juvenile, an impressive winner on his debut at Newmarket this month and sent off at 10-11 to follow up, appeared to be in control approaching two furlongs out but began to hang to his left when in the lead.

As Marquand tried to straighten him up, Al Hudaiba went sharply to his right and the rider had little chance of maintaining the partnership and hit the turf at the furlong pole.

The incident left the George Boughey-trained Byzantine in front and the St Mark's Basilica colt made a winning debut by two and a half lengths.

Marquand walked away from the unseat and Al Hudaiba was unscathed. The jockey told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm sore enough and wondered if they had double beds in hospitals as I might have joined Hollie [Doyle, wife and jockey] there! Luckily I'm all right.

"It was bizarre. He was going towards Billy's [Loughnane] horse and I went for a bit of a grab of the reins to get him rolling, and he just stepped the other way pretty sharply. At least he's all right and I got up okay."

Marquand wasted no time bouncing back from the mishap when partnering the William Haggas-trained Another Abbot to victory in the 6f handicap two races later. However, he was stood down by the racecourse medical officer for his final ride on the card.

How the incident unfolded

Al Hudaiba (blue silks): hangs badly left under Tom Marquand in the 7f novice contest Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Tom Marquand tries to straighten up Al Hudaiba Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Al Hudaiba jinks and stumbles, with Marquand struggling to keep the partnership intact Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Tom Marquand is unseated from Al Hudaiba Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Byzantine goes on to win, with a riderless Al Hudaiba in behind Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Spotlight comment

Led at steady pace, increased tempo over 2f out, pushed along and ran green when hung left over 1f out, 1 length ahead when jinked right and unseated inside final furlong

Off the mark

Kevin and Lauren Frost notched their first winner as joint-trainers when Siam Fox took the concluding mile handicap.

Hat-trick hero

Hengest brought up a rapid hat-trick in less than a month when landing the 1m2f handicap under Luke Morris.

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