'It was an extraordinary price' - Generic proves punters wrong and connections right in Hampton Court upset

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Generic produced a gallant effort to give owner Jeff Smith and trainer Andrew Balding victory in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes.

The three-year-old had finished runner-up to Prix du Jockey Club winner Constitution River on his previous start and showed a determined attitude to defy his 18-1 odds in the £175,000 contest.

Morshdi set the pace up front, while Generic settled in midfield and avoided trouble on the far-side rail under James Doyle. He then showed a smart turn of foot to deny the 11-8 favourite Endorsement by a length, with Glacius finishing third.

For the 38-year-old rider, it completed a double on the card after victory on Earth Shot in the Ribblesdale Stakes.

Doyle said: "It was getting messy on the inside. I was the unfortunate sufferer on the opening day with Haatem, so I know what that is like. But this fella was superb and is expertly trained by Andrew and his team."

Despite his runner's odds, Smith arrived at Ascot confident Generic could make his presence felt.

"A Royal Ascot winner is special," the owner said. "He's a tough horse. His last run was behind Constitution River and, if you look at the re-run, he could barely handle the bend. He was green as grass and the form is extraordinary.

"So we were pretty hopeful here, and so it's proved. He's won nicely.

"We can't win all the time. It was an extraordinary price, I couldn't quite believe it. I'm not a betting man but I'm just delighted to be here and win."

Channon scores

Jack Channon enjoyed his first Royal Ascot winner when Mezcala triumphed in the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

Owned by Jon and Julia Aisbitt, the four-year-old produced a storming effort under Tom Marquand to deny Elarak in the dying strides.

Jack Channon celebrates Mezcala's win in the Buckingham Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Money had come for Mezcala, who won on his seasonal debut before finishing third at Newbury, and the 9-2 joint favourite duly delivered.

Channon said: "You endure a bit of bad luck and then you hope it just eases itself out now and again, and it certainly did there.

"He's a very good horse and it's no secret we were training for the Hunt Cup, but he's got cover today, the first time he's had it, and he's got a great turn of foot.

"The whole team at home do an amazing job with these horses and it's a fantastic day."

Jubilant Joseph

Joseph O'Brien after Enceladus's victory Credit: Patrick McCann

Joseph O'Brien continued his fine week at Royal Ascot with a fourth winner as Enceladus struck in the King George V Stakes.

Sent off 7-1, Enceladus, ridden by Ryan Moore, appreciated stepping up in trip from his winning Cork maiden to see off Al Azd in second and Believed in third.

Moore said: “This just shows you the strength in Ireland. That’s Joseph’s fourth winner, and it’s quite incredible."

He added about Enceladus: “He began well, he relaxed nicely on the outside and we didn’t go mad during the middle stages. He found a nice, comfortable rhythm. It’s only his fourth run and everyone’s still learning about him.”

Read more:

'That’s what it’s all about' - Scandinavia and Trawlerman serve up modern-day classic to give Aidan O'Brien Royal Ascot century

'Blimey, she's got a big engine' - brilliant Earth Shot brings relief for James Doyle

'A plan well executed' for Fozzy Stack as Nola Soul provides trainer with Royal Ascot breakthrough

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