'It was all very smooth' - Eve Johnson Houghton-trained outsider sees off rivals despite big drift

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Station Bar was the outsider of the three runners in the mile handicap but came out on top despite drifting to 7-1 (from 4).

Trained by Eve Johnson Houghton, the three-year-old registered his first win at the ninth attempt with a straightforward success under Charlie Bishop, getting the better of 4-7 favourite Mohmentus by two lengths.

Bishop told Sky Sports Racing: “He’d been disappointing on his last few runs for different reasons, but I thought a small field would suit and it was all very smooth. I’d say he enjoyed the space with no hustle and bustle.

“He skipped along the firm ground nicely and his family all love those conditions. It’s nice to get a winner for Eve’s mother as it’s been a while without one in these silks.”

Two for Marsh

Acclamation Star made a promising debut when coming home three and a half lengths clear in the 5½f maiden to score at 17-2.

The James Owen-trained filly was steered to a commanding success by Finley Marsh after taking the lead inside the final furlong and beating favourite Arabica Queen by three and a half lengths.

Marsh doubled up on an old friend in Aces Wild in the 5f handicap. It was the tenth time he had ridden the Adrian Wintle-trained seven-year-old and it was their third victory together.

Relief for Rating

It was 20th time lucky for Rating , who recorded her first turf success under Ashley Lewis in the mile apprentice handicap.

Trained by Grace Harris, the five-year-old was stepping up on three placed efforts at the track when scoring by three-quarters of a length from Nammos.

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