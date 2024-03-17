'It was about his turn' - Imperial Alex ends losing streak in style with wide-margin success

Imperial Alex made up for a string of near misses by claiming a deserved first success for more than a year in the 2m7½f handicap chase.

Jockey Stan Sheppard had gone nine starts without a win on the Tom Lacey-trained seven-year-old yet, after a series of four runner-up finishes, he was finally able to get the favourite's head in front as the pair ran home a comfortable 26 lengths clear of Eceparti.

It was a second career success for Imperial Alex, who last scored when defeating the now 120-rated Mole Court at Warwick under Jonathan Burke 13 months ago.

"He was spot on the whole way today," Sheppard told Sky Sports Racing. "I think I've had six goes trying to win a race on him [since his last success] and I've been second five times and third once, so it's good to get his head in front.

"The tempo of the race suited him as he's always been a bit keen, but they went a nice gallop and he settled lovely and jumped brilliantly the whole way; he didn't miss a beat.

"I'd say the race slightly fell apart but he's done it really well in the end. Some of his form is really good and he's fallen in today, it was about his turn."

Easy win

Thor De Cerisy claimed his second course-and-distance success in easy fashion after he was the only finisher in the 2m3½f novice limited handicap chase.

An incident at the fourth-last fence saw Happy And Fine fall and bring down So Said I, leaving the Neil Mulholland-trained favourite to canter home alone under James Bowen.

