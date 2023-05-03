'It was a very good experience' - Christian Howarth rides first winner of the year after Australian adventure

Reigning Profit won the final race at Pontefract’s previous meeting and the Ruth Carr-trained sprinter quickly followed up in the opening 5f apprentice handicap.

The four-year-old comfortably defied a 5lb penalty to provide jockey Christian Howarth with his first winner of 2023.

Howarth, a former youth team footballer for Cambridge United who first sat on a horse at the age of 16, has recently been in Australia to continue his development after riding 31 winners in Britain last year.

Howarth said: "I was away in Australia for three months. My boss Henry Spiller organised it. I was at Ballarat near Melbourne and rode eight or nine lots a day and rode in barrier trials. It was a very good experience.

"I've been back for seven weeks and my aim this season is to beat last year's total of winners – it will be tough but I'll give it a go."

Darcy delivers on debut

Karl Burke had cause for celebration even before Cold Case’s Group 3 win at Ascot with the Middleham trainer saddling the first two home in the 5f novice.

World Of Darcy gave stallion Soldier’s Call a second winner when scoring by a length from stablemate and fellow newcomer Dawn Charger, with the Tote Exacta paying out £128.20 from a £1 stake.

"I was very impressed,” said winning rider Sam James. “He travelled really sweetly and I could have done with a lead for longer. Karl said whatever he did today that he would improve a lot for it."

James quickly doubled up in the 1m2f handicap on Masque Of Anarchy for Craig Lidster.

Welcome winner

Premiership ended trainer Tracy Waggott's 263-day wait for a Flat winner when landing the first division of the mile handicap.

