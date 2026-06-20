'It was a tough watch, I’ve never experienced anything like that' - bittersweet emotions for sidelined Jim Crowley as Almeraq wins Group 1 thriller

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It must be one of the hardest things to take for a jockey when injury obliges them to watch from the stands as 'their ride' wins a big race.

In the case of Almeraq's heart-stopping defeat of international aces Satono Reve, Joliestar and Stolen Kiss , the emotions for Shadwell's sidelined number one Jim Crowley were doubly intense. It was a fall from the same horse at York that put him on the sidelines with a broken leg and pelvis last September.

Nor was Crowley a forlorn longshot to have made it back in time to ride Almeraq this week, given that the 47-year-old is now back riding out.

Jim Crowley congratulates Tom Marquand Credit: Patrick McCann

Standing to the side of the Ascot winner's podium as Tom Marquand collected the prize from the Queen, Crowley said: "It's amazing. Almeraq was in the Haydock Park Sprint Cup on the Saturday, and the Listed race [at York] was on the Sunday, and I wish he’d run on the Saturday, because I’d have been on him today. That's life and it was one of those things.

"We always believed he was a Group 1 horse. It was amazing for William Haggas to get him back, because the horse took just as heavy a fall as I did. In fact, I think I broke his fall. To get that horse back from that is amazing.

"It's mixed emotions because I wanted to be on him. It was a tough watch, I’ve never experienced anything like that before in my life, but I was just so pleased for everyone involved."

William Haggas, Tom Marquand, Safid Alam and Sheikha Hissa with Almeraq after winning the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Crowley, who has won 23 Group 1s in the blue and white silks of the late Hamdan Al Maktoum, is not ready to put a date on his return, having missed previous comeback targets because of the need for further surgery.

Asked about attending Royal Ascot as a spectator, Crowley said: "It's tricky but what else would I be doing? I'd be sitting at home watching it on the telly and if I had a cat it would be getting hoofed up the backside. I decided to come and I've enjoyed it.

"It's been tough but very humbling, and it makes me want to get back even more. My fitness is good and I've been riding work, but to come here and perform at Group 1 level, I'm not quite there yet.

"My body will tell me when I'm capable of riding at that level. It's how long is a piece of string, but when I feel ready, I will come back."

Read more:

Jubilee Stakes: Almeraq wins thriller at 25-1 after photo-finish with Satono Reve and Joliestar

'I hoped it would click' - Oisin Murphy ends frustrating week on a high with Hardwicke glory on 'legend' Giavellotto

'This fellow is the next level' - Clive Cox has a proper one on his hands as Orthodox powers clear in the Norfolk

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.