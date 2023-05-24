'It was a messy race' - Our Scholar overcomes trouble to give Jack Jones a landmark winner

Jack Jones enjoyed a landmark moment in his training career when saddling his first winner over jumps with Our Scholar's brave victory in the 2m3f maiden hurdle.

Jones, who started training last year, got off the mark over obstacles with the evens favourite, who was held up early by Harry Cobden and got the better of Moytier by a half-length.



"That's my first jumps winner. I had five point-to-point winners as a jockey, but as a trainer that's my first winner over jumps." he said.

"He should have won at Worcester, it was a messy race and he was just unlucky. Today, to be honest, was a messy race as well and he's done well to win after losing five lengths at the start.

"I brought him on spec and for two sleepless months I didn't have a buyer, then thankfully Mary-Ann and Christopher Middleton were in the yard and asked about him. They had shares in a filly we had on the Flat and have always been great supporters of mine."



Jones runs a dual-purpose yard from his Newmarket base and has been operating at a red-hot 50 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.



He said: "We've got 12 horses in training and we've had three winners from our last six runners. We had a really nice two-year-old winner at Doncaster [Up The Manor], who will be heading for Royal Ascot. Horses like that and having runners at those meetings is important for the yard."

Winning rider Cobden doubled up when landing the 2m5f handicap hurdle on Way Out.



Roberts back on course

Bradley Roberts enjoyed a welcome return to the winner's enclosure after being as his mount Pak Army completed a hat-trick in the 2m novice handicap hurdle.

