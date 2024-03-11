'It was a little bit of a shock' - Warren Greatrex enjoys 40-1 winner as he mulls over Triumph Hurdle bid
- 1st3Just One Surf40/1
- 2nd12Byzantiumfav8/11
- 3rd6Tout Sur Moi12/1
Warren Greatrex admitted to feeling a little surprised after Just One Surf’s victory in the 2m½f maiden hurdle but believes the five-year-old has a bright future over fences.
The 40-1 shot produced a clean round of jumping and denied odds-on favourite Byzantium.
Greatrex said: "It was a little bit of a shock because he ran well in his bumper but his two hurdles runs were below what we’d thought. He couldn’t handle proper deep ground, but it was slightly better today which helped, and that’s the horse we thought we had when we got him.
"There should be more to come because he’s a very good jumper and he should make into a nice chaser. When you see him over a fence you’ll see him to even better effect, and he’s a horse who can go into the spring because the better ground really suits him."
It was Greatrex’s 18th winner of the season as he closes in on last season’s tally of 22.
He said: "I’ve been very happy with how consistent they've been last season and this season, it’s just a case of needing the horses. I’ve been here before where if we get a good one then I know we can do the job. We have a nice young team of horses and it’s a case of building. I’m very lucky with the support from the owners and there’s a lot to look forward to."
Amongst Greatrex’s ranks is Mighty Bandit, a €420,000 purchase for the Lambourn trainer's landlords Jim and Claire Bryce last month, who could run in the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.
Greatrex said: "I’ll probably make a decision tomorrow morning. He worked today and he’s a very likeable horse who jumps very well, but my biggest concern would be down to how long he’s been with us.
"He seems to have settled nicely and if he did run then I’d see improvement after. Obviously coming from Gordon [Elliott] they’re brilliantly schooled. He hasn’t come to me and disappointed, and he’s a nice horse going forward."
Read these next:
Just 1-5 to have eight winners and 16-1 to win ten Grade 1s: the Willie Mullins specials on offer for the Cheltenham Festival
'He's the worst favourite at this year's meeting' - part two of our Cheltenham Festival Punting Club special
Members' Club Ultimate subscribers: get exclusive tips on the Racing Post app during Cheltenham
Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 11 March 2024inReports
Last updated 17:49, 11 March 2024
- Stratford: 'He cost less than ten grand' - Roger makes smooth transition from Slovakia for Richard Hobson
- Plumpton: 'Is there another race next Monday?' - Born At Midnight makes it a week to remember for Harry Kimber
- Limerick: 'She's a fine, imposing mare and there's lots to like about her' - Bioluminescence shines for Gavin Cromwell before big week
- Naas: Gavin Cromwell lands another lucrative prize as the progressive Hartur D'arc wins the Leinster National
- Warwick: 'I can’t remember the last time I was in a finish like that' - Well Dick prevails in thriller to take feature marathon event
- Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival £50 Free Bet: 50-1 El Fabiolo to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: grab £800+ in free bets ahead of Tuesday's races
- Cheltenham Festival day 1 betting guide: extra places, best each-way terms for every race on Tuesday
- Cheltenham betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for the day 1 races + win up to £100,000 in free-to-play pick 6
- William Hill Cheltenham Festival betting offer: bet £10, get £80 in free bets
- Stratford: 'He cost less than ten grand' - Roger makes smooth transition from Slovakia for Richard Hobson
- Plumpton: 'Is there another race next Monday?' - Born At Midnight makes it a week to remember for Harry Kimber
- Limerick: 'She's a fine, imposing mare and there's lots to like about her' - Bioluminescence shines for Gavin Cromwell before big week
- Naas: Gavin Cromwell lands another lucrative prize as the progressive Hartur D'arc wins the Leinster National
- Warwick: 'I can’t remember the last time I was in a finish like that' - Well Dick prevails in thriller to take feature marathon event
- Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival £50 Free Bet: 50-1 El Fabiolo to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: grab £800+ in free bets ahead of Tuesday's races
- Cheltenham Festival day 1 betting guide: extra places, best each-way terms for every race on Tuesday
- Cheltenham betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for the day 1 races + win up to £100,000 in free-to-play pick 6
- William Hill Cheltenham Festival betting offer: bet £10, get £80 in free bets