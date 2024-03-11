'It was a little bit of a shock' - Warren Greatrex enjoys 40-1 winner as he mulls over Triumph Hurdle bid

Warren Greatrex admitted to feeling a little surprised after Just One Surf’s victory in the 2m½f maiden hurdle but believes the five-year-old has a bright future over fences.

The 40-1 shot produced a clean round of jumping and denied odds-on favourite Byzantium.

Greatrex said: "It was a little bit of a shock because he ran well in his bumper but his two hurdles runs were below what we’d thought. He couldn’t handle proper deep ground, but it was slightly better today which helped, and that’s the horse we thought we had when we got him.

"There should be more to come because he’s a very good jumper and he should make into a nice chaser. When you see him over a fence you’ll see him to even better effect, and he’s a horse who can go into the spring because the better ground really suits him."

It was Greatrex’s 18th winner of the season as he closes in on last season’s tally of 22.

He said: "I’ve been very happy with how consistent they've been last season and this season, it’s just a case of needing the horses. I’ve been here before where if we get a good one then I know we can do the job. We have a nice young team of horses and it’s a case of building. I’m very lucky with the support from the owners and there’s a lot to look forward to."

Mighty Bandit: was an expensive purchase at the Caldwell Construction dispersal sale last month Credit: Patrick McCann

Amongst Greatrex’s ranks is Mighty Bandit , a €420,000 purchase for the Lambourn trainer's landlords Jim and Claire Bryce last month, who could run in the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.

Greatrex said: "I’ll probably make a decision tomorrow morning. He worked today and he’s a very likeable horse who jumps very well, but my biggest concern would be down to how long he’s been with us.

"He seems to have settled nicely and if he did run then I’d see improvement after. Obviously coming from Gordon [Elliott] they’re brilliantly schooled. He hasn’t come to me and disappointed, and he’s a nice horse going forward."

