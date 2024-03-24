'It was a great spectacle' - Sam Brown edges out Two For Gold as popular veterans serve up a treat

Sam Brown and Two For Gold, who both made their racecourse debuts in 2017, served up a heartwarming finish to the 3m veterans' handicap chase.

Two of the most seasoned and popular chasers in training, Sam Brown and Two For Gold boasted a combined 54 starts between them heading into Ascot and it was 12-year-old Sam Brown who edged out his year-younger rival in a gripping finish.

"It was just a great spectacle and a really stirring finish," said winning trainer Anthony Honeyball. "It was a bit of a tricky decision because there's a £100,000 veterans' race next weekend at Haydock but I think the key today was that he could dictate and it's probably done his confidence the world of good."

Praising veteran races, which continue to grow in popularity, Honeyball added: "It was a race where they went a tempo that he could afford to jump one a bit slower here or there and it didn't cost him.

"We're still able to run him in £150,000 handicaps but it was nice he had a race today where he could almost hunt round. He's a joy to train and we're going to really miss him when he's not around."

Loads hails 'best day' in racing

Keith Loads hailed Royal Way's win in the £40,000 juvenile handicap hurdle as the highlight of his 50 years as a racehorse owner.

The former stand-up comedian had been left disappointed when Royal Way narrowly missed out on a spot in the Boodles at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this month, but nothing could top the feeling of watching his colours come home in front at Ascot.

"I've only ever had one runner here before and it's incredible to win a race like that," said Suffolk-based Loads. "I bought him for the Triumph Hurdle but we knew after one run he wasn't a Triumph horse. We then said we'll go for the Boodles and he missed out by one but what a consolation this is.

"I'm 68 and this is my 50th year as an owner. I've had a lot of winners in that time but this is the biggest race I've ever won. To carry 12st on the fastest ground he's ever run on is unbelievable."

Williams bandwagon rolls on

Venetia Williams, who sent out three winners on Saturday, was at it again at Ascot as Martator put in a slick round of jumping from the front to land the 2m1f handicap chase.

Williams had been frustrated by a recent run of near misses, but David Maxwell snapped the stable's losing run when partnering In D'Or to success at Ludlow on Thursday and all three of the stable's runners at Bangor on Saturday were winners.

"We had a fair few seconds before David Maxwell put us out of our misery at Ludlow and it's been happy days ever since," said Williams. "We were slightly concerned dropping back in trip for Martator but it worked out great making the running and it was lovely to see him really pick up going to the line.

"That's the first time he's run on good ground and, assuming he's okay afterwards, it still gives us an option for something else in April."

