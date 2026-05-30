'It was a great front-running ride' - Lexington Jet flies in again with 20-1 upset for Dave Loughnane

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Lexington Jet was too good to be caught as he continued his fine season with a 20-1 upset in the feature 7f handicap.

Making his 18th start and ridden by Silvestre De Sousa for the first time, the four-year-old raced on the shoulder of the leader Elements Of Fire before taking up the running turning for home.

Elements Of Fire faded back through the field, but that was not the case for the Dave Loughnane-trained Lexington Jet, who stayed on gamely to hold off Brighton Boy by half a length.

“I’m over the moon," said the trainer. "I’d been wanting to get him around Chester for quite a while and he got balloted out of about three races at the May meeting.

“His best form for us had come around Chelmsford and I just felt going to a similar type of turning track would really play to his strengths. It was a great front-running ride from Silvestre and he’s a tough, hardy horse.”

It was a fourth win of the year for Lexington Jet, who scored off a mark 17lb higher than for the first of those victories, holding his own in Class 2 company.

Loughnane added: “I actually bought him as a yearling and sold him to Middleham Park on the basis that I thought he could be a Royal Ascot two-year-old, but he never quite put it together in the first couple of years. But they're reaping the rewards with him now.”

Murphy masterclass

Ruby’s Angel had been beaten a length from stall one at Chester's May meeting and looked to face a tougher task returning to the track from the widest draw in stall 12.

But Oisin Murphy produced a stellar ride to guide the Hugo Palmer-trained filly to victory in the 6f fillies' handicap. The jockey held her up towards the rear and had to come wide turning in, but she flew home to score at 7-2 and reverse form with Cherry Baker.

Star shines

Virtuous Star made a fine debut when winning the 6f novice for Richard and Peter Fahey at odds of 12-1.

Ridden by David Nolan, she battled gamely to beat the even-money favourite Pure Grit, who had the benefit of previous racecourse experience.

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