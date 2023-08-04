'It was a good day, even in the rain!' - owner David Ward excited by Reina Del Mar after wide-margin win

The wet weather did not stop owner David Ward from enjoying his day as Reina Del Mar cruised to a wide-margin success in the 1m4f handicap.

Trained by Ed Walker, who has saddled eight winners from 34 runners in the past fortnight, the five-year-old mare pulled seven lengths clear of her rivals to record a second victory from three starts at the track.

Ward said: "I'm delighted because she travelled like a dream on that ground and she won it really well. She was off with an injury for about 18 months and it's taken her a couple of runs to get her fitness back, but she came third here a few weeks back and she's going the right way. It was a good day, even in the rain!"

Jockey Saffie Osborne continued her rich vein of form with a sixth winner from 33 rides in the past two weeks, and Ward added: "She gave her a lovely ride. She's coming on leaps and bounds, and her positional strength and knowledge is really good."

Royal success

William Haggas enjoyed a royal winner on the card when Hard To Resist landed the 7f novice under Cieren Fallon. The two-year-old's victory completed an across-the-card double for the trainer as Lord Bertie justified odds-on favouritism in the mile novice at Thirsk.

Three’s the magic number

Flaccianello provided the middle part of an across-the-card treble for Richard Fahey in the opening 6f handicap. Monsieur Kodi secured victory in the Stewards’ Cup consolation race at Goodwood, before Maywake ran out a wide-margin winner of the 7f handicap at Thirsk.

