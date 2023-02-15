Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
13:40 Wetherby

'It was a bit hair-raising' - Patrick Cowley recovers from losing his irons to score on Whistleinthedark

Patrick Cowley: recovered from losing his irons to score aboard Whistleinthedark
Patrick Cowley: recovered from losing his irons to score aboard WhistleinthedarkCredit: David Carr
Play2 ran
13:40 Wetherby2m 5½f Chase, Novice
Distance: 2m 5½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Whistleinthedark
    Evs
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Since Day One
    fav8/11
  • 0
    Silk
    3Not What It Seems

When you have only one ride on the card and you lose your irons just after halfway in a match many would have panicked, but Patrick Cowley got his feet back into the stirrups to triumph on Whistleinthedark.

Cowley lost his right iron on the landing side of the 11th fence, then lost his left as he tried to put his foot back. Two fences were cleared before the jockey regained his balance and Whistleinthedark went on to defeat sole rival Since Day One in the 2m5½f novice chase by nine lengths.

"I don't know how I lost my irons," the 3lb claimer said. "It wasn't as though he made a mistake or anything, it was just pure incident and my foot fell out. It was a bit hair-raising for the next couple of fences but I managed to get the irons back and to be fair to the horse he stayed straight and he kept on jumping."

The win also took trainer Laura Morgan to 35 winners for the campaign, her best seasonal tally.

Brilliant Bois

Lucinda Russell looks to have an exciting prospect on her hands in Bois Guillbert, who travelled notably well before being pushed out to the line in the 2m junior hurdle. It was a second victory from as many starts over hurdles for the four-year-old, who defied a 7lb penalty to deny the odds-on Elogio a maiden success over obstacles.

Worthwhile wait

Solar Sovereign got off the mark at the third time of asking under Brian Hughes in the 2m3½f novice hurdle to give trainer Toby Bulgin a first winner in 303 days.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 15 February 2023Last updated 18:38, 15 February 2023
icon
13:40 WetherbyPlay
Racing TV In Stunning HD Novices' Chase (GBB Race)2 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Whistleinthedark
    Evs
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Since Day One
    fav8/11
  • 0
    Silk
    3Not What It Seems
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports