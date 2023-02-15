'It was a bit hair-raising' - Patrick Cowley recovers from losing his irons to score on Whistleinthedark

When you have only one ride on the card and you lose your irons just after halfway in a match many would have panicked, but Patrick Cowley got his feet back into the stirrups to triumph on Whistleinthedark.

Cowley lost his right iron on the landing side of the 11th fence, then lost his left as he tried to put his foot back. Two fences were cleared before the jockey regained his balance and Whistleinthedark went on to defeat sole rival Since Day One in the 2m5½f novice chase by nine lengths.

"I don't know how I lost my irons," the 3lb claimer said. "It wasn't as though he made a mistake or anything, it was just pure incident and my foot fell out. It was a bit hair-raising for the next couple of fences but I managed to get the irons back and to be fair to the horse he stayed straight and he kept on jumping."

The win also took trainer Laura Morgan to 35 winners for the campaign, her best seasonal tally.

Brilliant Bois

Lucinda Russell looks to have an exciting prospect on her hands in Bois Guillbert, who travelled notably well before being pushed out to the line in the 2m junior hurdle. It was a second victory from as many starts over hurdles for the four-year-old, who defied a 7lb penalty to deny the odds-on Elogio a maiden success over obstacles.

Worthwhile wait

Solar Sovereign got off the mark at the third time of asking under Brian Hughes in the 2m3½f novice hurdle to give trainer Toby Bulgin a first winner in 303 days.

