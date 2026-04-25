'It was a big performance' - Cosi Bello back with a bang as Charlie Fellowes lines up Royal Ascot target

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Cosi Bello will be aimed at the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot after making a winning return in the £50,000 William Hill Epic Boosts Handicap.

Charlie Fellowes and Paddy Bradley’s new partnership reaped its first valuable prize of the year as the four-year-old justified 5-2 favouritism, prevailing by a head from Sarab Star in a thrilling finish in which the first four were separated by three-quarters of a length.

Having had his 2025 season cut short after an injury picked up on his previous start 273 days earlier, it was a notable comeback success against seasoned handicappers.

Fellowes said: “It was a big performance and he was very brave considering how long he’s had off and how little racing he’s had. The Buckingham Palace Stakes is the obvious target. I think we’ll go straight there and keep him fresh. The stiff seven will suit him perfectly.”

The trainer and jockey had combined for four wins before this year, but Fellowes said Bradley was now one of his main jockeys, and the partnership has now had three winners from eight rides so far this campaign.

Fellowes said: “Kieran Shoemark and Callum Shepherd are brilliant jockeys, but I found it frustrating playing second fiddle behind Ed Walker and George Scott. They were riding out for me but not always available for the races.

“I had a think over the winter and thought about having a jockey who can commit to the yard and decided Paddy would be the best option.

“He’s got a good record for me and he’s got off to a flying start for us this year, which was really important to try to get a bit of trust from my owners in Paddy. Hopefully it can continue in this vein.”

Raven swoops

Despite his 4.3 million guineas price-tag, Poker’s wait for a first success went on as he finished two lengths behind his Karl Burke-trained stablemate Ravenspire in the 1m4f novice.

The winner holds an entry for the Dante and was cut by Paddy Power to 33-1 (from 50-1) for the York Group 2 later this month.

Burke and winning rider Pierre-Louis Jamin combined again for a 51-1 double when Dunkeld Dreamer edged a narrow finish by a head from See Blue to win the mile handicap.

Jamin duly went on to complete a treble on the card when steering the Michael Herrington-trained Good Earth to win the concluding 6f handicap.

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