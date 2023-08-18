'It took us about nine hours to get here' - James Owen's journey pays off as Too Friendly lands the feature

An 18-hour round trip proved well worth it for James Owen after Too Friendly landed the £25,000 feature handicap hurdle under Harry Cobden.

The 2-1 favourite led late on to score by a neck, paying off the long commute from Owen's base in Newmarket with a third success this summer.

"It took us about nine hours to get here because the traffic was bad," Owens said. "They've looked after us fantastically though and I'll definitely be coming back.

"Too Friendly's been a little unlucky, he probably should have won his last five races, but he's just getting more resolute and Harry gave him a first-class ride.

"He's not exclusively a summer horse, he'll have a break now and off a light weight he could run very well in a big handicap."

The win marked the 12th jumps success of the season for Owen, who is a five-time UK Arabian champion trainer and hopes to expand the 12-horse jumps team he manages alongside a pre-training business.

"We've done a lot better than I thought this year and we're hoping to build to 20 jumps runners," he added. "We've got quite a few entries next week, including with the Arabs, so there are lots of exciting things ahead."

Born Famous (left) secures a double for Cobden at Perth Credit: John Grossick

Famous flying

Cobden was soon back in the winner's enclosure after Born Famous continued her imperious run of form for Iain Jardine in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old claimed her sixth success in a row to remain unbeaten since joining Jardine's yard in April, having won the valuable Summer Plate on her previous start.

