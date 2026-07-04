'It took so long to call' - James Owen to appeal against agonising photo-finish outcome to £100,000 handicap

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James Owen won one big pot but will try to add a second on appeal after Magnetude was declared the runner-up in an agonisingly tight photo-finish.

Sportingsilvermine landed the £125,000 Old Newton Cup for the Newmarket trainer but it was the result of the earlier 1m6f handicap, worth £100,000, that caused some annoyance for Owen and Magnetude's owners the Gredley family.

The Andrew Balding-trained Mythical Bay was called the winner by a nose, but it took the judge five minutes to decide on that outcome, during which time Owen's runner was odds-on at one point on the exchanges to get the nod.

Owen said: "It was very close. I've looked at the photo in the stewards' room and our horse has a definite line on his nose. It's very blurred on the winner and it took so long to call. We need to look at the photo from the other side, but we plan to appeal."

He added: "My owners were annoyed that they took the winning photos before the result was known and I know that's a racecourse thing, not a BHA thing."

There was no doubt about Sportingsilvermine's win, the five-year-old keeping on to score by half a length under Marco Ghiani.

On Sportingsilvermine, Owen said: "We've picked our targets with him this year. Marco Ghiani rode him at York last time when he was caught out wide and ran a massive race. He toughed it out today, but he always looked like he was going to win."

Record breaker

Ed Greatrex enjoyed his biggest success yet when Tattycoram broke the track record in winning the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks on a card moved from Haydock, which is out of action while a hole which opened up in the home straight is repaired.

The 11-2 chance came from off the pace in the 1m4f feature to consign favourite Tiffany to her fifth consecutive second place.

Trainer Ralph Beckett, who was also on the mark at Sandown, gave the four-year-old some time after winning the Daisy Warwick Stakes at Goodwood in May and she made light of a 64-day break.

Greatrex said: "I’m really lucky to keep the ride. Everyone from Chasemore [owners] to Ralph has put a bit of faith in me with this filly, so it is nice when it goes right and I can reward them slightly.

"She skipped off the fast ground and there's no reason she can't go up in class, although those decisions are above my pay grade. She feels like a mile-and-a-half filly at the moment, so there's no need to go up in trip just yet. But she won well."

Tattycoram and connections after the Yorkshire Oaks

The winner was cut to 25-1 (from 50) by Paddy Power for the Yorkshire Oaks next month.

The win was important for the breeding operation of Chasemore Farm as she is the last living foal of her dam Illaunmore.

Spokesman Pat Sells said: "This is a massive win for the mare, who tragically lost her last two foals despite emergency intervention. This is a huge uplift emotionally and financially. As Tattycoram is her last foal, this could not have come at a better time. She has shown the benefit of missing Royal Ascot and has come here a relatively fresh horse."

On runner-up Tiffany, Sir Mark Prescott said: "When they've been second four times in a row you know there will be a fifth, but she's run another great race. We've changed a few things around, but she's six now and is not improving. We'll still strive for that elusive Group 1."

Baby Steps

Haydock's loss was Newmarket's gain in the opening 5f handicap which was won in determined fashion by Quantum Power under Jack Callan.

Winning trainer Tom Clover was at Sandown and his wife Jackie said: "If this race was at Haydock he probably wouldn't have run as his main target is Glorious Goodwood. As this was only down the road, it was ideal and he's a progressive type."

Quantum Power is linked to a talismanic sprinter who once graced the Clover stable. Jackie Clover said: "He's related to Steps, who Roger Varian had at Kremlin House when training there. Steps was a consistent type and this horse is going the same way."

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