'It took over four hours to get here' - Wynne's journey pays off as Amateur enhances excellent course record

Amateur took his excellent course record to three wins from four starts with a brave effort in the 3m4f handicap chase.

The flashy chestnut had to be nudged at during various stages of the contest by 5lb conditional Toby Wynne, who was aboard for the first time, but he responded willingly to encouragement and registered a dominant victory.

The 2-1 favourite took over from long-time leader Coup De Pinceau at the penultimate fence and put in an excellent leap at the last before drawing away to win by six and a half lengths.

"When horses have course form it helps," Wynne told Sky Sports Racing. "He felt like he needed to get horses around him today just to push him on a bit. Obviously it's a big galloping track here, but on good ground they don't hang about.

"When another horse came alongside him it just pushed him into the bridle and then he got rolling forward. He winged the last two fences."

Amateur is trained in Wales by John Flint but Wynne, who is based with Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero in Cheshire, had to endure a longer trip for his sole ride.

He added: "It's a long journey here and thank God it paid off. It took four hours and fifteen minutes and my Dad drove me."

Super Scrum

Scrum Diddly put in the most impressive performance of the day when running away with the 3m handicap hurdle.

The five-year-old justified 7-4 favouritism in devastating style, galloping 13 lengths clear of Ebony Gale under a motionless Brendan Powell.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.