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'It means a lot more than that' - Lawrence Mullaney emotional after 50-1 shock
- 1st1Drish Samphire50/1
- 2nd2Golden Prosperity11/1
- 3rd4Mister Sky Blue11/2
Drish Samphire's 50-1 shock victory meant "a lot more than a classified stakes" to trainer Lawrence Mullaney, who revealed he backed his filly before her first career success.
The four-year-old was making her tenth start and fourth for Mullaney since joining the Newark-based trainer from Ireland.
"I backed her myself," said Mullaney. "I waited and waited. She was 25-1, then she went to 40-1 and I got 50-1. I couldn't believe it.
"My father and one of his good friends, Donald Cummins, sent her over to me. Donald and his wife haven't been very well, my own dad hasn't been very well, and it's just lovely that she's gone and done it.
"It was only a classified stakes, but it means a lot more than that."
Ridden by Cian Horgan, the filly hit the front inside the final half furlong and was always doing enough to hold off Golden Prosperity by half a length.
Mullaney added: "She's been running well and I don't think anybody has noticed. The handicapper put her up 6lb after Leicester and, although she hadn't shown much in Ireland, we've changed a few things and I think she'll go and win again."
Winning Walker
After a career-best month of 18 winners in July, Ed Walker has carried that form into August.
Bymiddaytomorrow gave the trainer his sixth winner of the month when landing the 7f fillies' nursery under Ashley Lewis, defying a 6lb penalty for last month's success at Ayr.
Master Vintner strikes
After two all-weather seconds, a return to turf proved the key for the Ralph Beckett-trained Master Vintner, who landed the feature 1m4f handicap under Eddy Greatrex.
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