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'It means a lot after a tough six months' - Molly Gunn back among the winners after drugs ban and broken leg
- 1st5River Wharfefav2/1
- 2nd7Rovinia11/4
- 3rd4Rainbow Sign11/1
Molly Gunn, who recently returned to the saddle after six months on the sidelines owing to suspension and a serious leg injury, celebrated her first winner in more than a year when the Tony Carroll-trained River Wharfe won the mile classified stakes.
In December, the apprentice was banned for six months after testing positive for cocaine, a disciplinary panel finding her in breach of Rule (K)49 following an adverse analytical finding from a raceday sample. She then suffered a severe lower leg and ankle fracture.
Gunn told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s been a tough six months and to be back here, especially at the Brighton festival for Tony on one of his horses, means a lot.
“Hopefully it’s the end of a bit of a nightmare and we can look forward. It’ll all be good from now on.”
It was a sixth course success for River Wharfe, who held off the Roger Teal-trained Rovinia by a short head, and the eight-year-old is declared to run at the track on Thursday, with Gunn again on board.
River Wharfe was the second leg of a double for Carroll after Cape Toronado won the opening 6f handicap.
Belle drama
Buckland Belle traded as low as 1.03 in-running in the 1m2f handicap before hitting the rail inside the final furlong, causing the 11-10 favourite to become unbalanced.
By the time Eddy Greatrex’s mount recovered, Port Darwin and It’s Life had swept past, the former prevailing by a short head.
Fantastic Fallon
Sea Suite was the highlight of a double for James Owen and Cieren Fallon when winning the feature race of the day, the Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap. Viking Glory then took the 7f handicap for the pair before Fallon completed a treble on Secret Handsheikh for John Gallagher in the 5½f handicap.
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