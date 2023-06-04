'It makes the day' - Neil King thrilled as racing syndicate complete double to earn £2,000 bonus

Neil King was delighted after two of his three runners at the track returned to the winner's enclosure under Jack Quinlan.

Go Fox cruised to a seven-and-a-half-length victory in the 2m½f handicap chase before State Of Bliss justified favouritism in the 2m maiden hurdle 30 minutes later for the same connections.

King said: "They’re both owned by my Racing For Fun partnership, so it’s fantastic for them to have two winners on the same day. We also won the Fakenham bonus so they’ve got a couple of grand extra on top of the prize money.

"Fakenham has been very generous with their prizes. It really makes the day and it’s nice they can take that away."

Go Fox was winning for the first time since joining the yard last year and King said: "He jumps for fun. The nice thing is that he’ll win over further, something that is more of a test of stamina."

State Of Bliss won three times on the Flat for Charlie and Mark Johnston and King has not ruled out switching back to that code.

He said: "I’d like to run him on the Flat in the summer at one of the nice meetings so the owners can have a nice day out with the family."

More success

The Oliver Sherwood-trained Mystic Man extended his record to 2-2 over fences after landing the opening 3m handicap chase.

The six-year-old scored on his first start of the season at Southwell last time out and followed up with a comfortable 11-length success over Rebel Leader in the three-runner event.

