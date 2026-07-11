'It hurt, I can tell you that!' - Kaiya Fraser survives bite on thigh from loose horse to win novice contest

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Jockey Kaiya Fraser picked himself up off the ground to land the 7f novice at Ascot aboard Dr Rascal after being bitten by a rival horse before the start.

After newcomer Mr Twig became unruly and unseated Callum Rodriguez before the race, he then decided to take a chunk out of Fraser's thigh, leaving the rider in some considerable discomfort on the floor.

He eventually remounted Dr Rascal, who was clearly unnerved by events and at one stage looked unlikely to go into the stalls. He eventually consented and the race was run eight minutes after post time.

Kaiya Fraser: "He grabbed a good hold of my thigh, bit me and pulled me off the horse" Credit: Steve Bardens (Getty Images)

To their credit, neither horse or jockey looked inconvenienced in the race, eventually pulling two and a quarter lengths clear of favourite Rising Tiger in second to secure a comfortable success.



"He grabbed a good hold of my thigh, bit me and pulled me off the horse," said the winning rider. "I've never had anything like that happen to me at the races. It hurt, I can tell you that. He went to go past me and at the last minute he turned and bit me.

"Luckily my horse was willing to go into the gates after a while and perform how he did. He got a bit nervous after what happened, hence why it took him so long to go into the gates. Once he was out he was professional and he's a horse with a lot of ability. He 's got a great mind and everyone is looking forward to what he does next."

The next step looks likely to be the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood. Winning trainer Oliver Cole added: "When I saw Kaiya on the floor I though we'd have to get Callum Rodriguez to ride after his horse was withdrawn!

Dr Rascal could be heading for Glorious Goodwood after winning under Kaiya Fraser at Ascot Credit: Steve Bardens (Getty Images)

"He's a proper horse. He's been so relaxed and easy at home, so I've never seen him like he was down at the start. That shake-up at the start is enough to knock the edge off them a bit, and I think he's very nice. We'll go for the Vintage now, we like him a lot."

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