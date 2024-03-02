'It has worked out great' - Ash Tree Meadow the highlight of Navan hat-trick for Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott resisted the temptation of putting Ash Tree Meadow on his teamsheet for the Cheltenham Festival and he was rewarded with a smooth success in the Grade 2 Webster Cup Chase, the feature of a treble for the trainer.

The Galway Plate winner holds an entry in the Ryanair Chase, but Conflated and Fil Dor will represent Elliott there instead, as he wants to keep Ash Tree Meadow on home soil.

Elliott said: "It wasn't really the plan to run him but when the race looked like it would cut up we decided we'd declare him and then make our mind up what to do. We let him run and it has worked out great.

"He's a very good horse. Sam [Ewing] said he hated that ground and he'll be better on better ground. There is a race in Fairyhouse, a Grade 2, and a race in Aintree for him so we'll see what happens.

"He'll be entered in the Irish National and we'll see what Eamon [Waters, of Alymer Stud] wants to do. It's just whether he'd get that trip would be my only concern."

Elliott had teamed up with Ewing earlier on the card to win the 2m mares' maiden hurdle with Instant Tendance , and the treble was completed when Jumping Jet proved herself to be a dour stayer in the concluding 2m4½f mares' handicap chase under Danny Gilligan.

Elliott was chuffed with the hat-trick and said it couldn't have come at a better time.

He said: "We had four or five seconds last weekend but no winner. I was anxious to get a winner or two ahead of Cheltenham just so you know the horses are in good form so I'm happy now."

Bloodless success for Destiny

Blood Destiny is another who won't be seen at Cheltenham, but he restored his reputation with a comfortable victory in the Grade 3 Flyingbolt Novice Chase.

The 8-11 favourite got his revenge on Spillane's Tower for a shock defeat at Punchestown last time and Willie Mullins said the Grade 1 WillowWarm Novice Chase at Fairyhouse over Easter is now on the agenda.

Mullins said: "We tried new tactics and I thought that might be a help after Punchestown. Paul [Townend] was very taken with him there. He's brilliant to jump, that was always his feature, but we were making too much use of his jumping instead of just using it when we needed it. Coming back in trip might have been a help as well."

He added: "I don't know whether we've made a mistake now leaving him at home for Cheltenham but at least he has one nice prize in the bag. I imagine he'll probably go for the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse. That was the plan, here and then on to that."

