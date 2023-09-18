Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:30 Thirsk

'It has been hectic' - Zabriskie Point heads double for jet-setting William Buick

William Buick: has ridden six successive winners
William Buick: in the winning groove at Thirsk on MondayCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play6 ran
15:30 Thirsk7f Flat
Distance: 7fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Zabriskie Point
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Castle In The Sand
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Candonomore
    16/5

William Buick has been a busy man and his latest racecourse stop brought a double led by Zabriskie Point, who justified 5-6 odds to take the £20,000 novice.

The champion jockey-elect sandwiched a trip to Woodbine between the second and fourth days of Doncaster's St Leger meeting and got off the mark here with the Charlie Hills-trained juvenile.

"Canada was worthwhile," Buick, who partnered Master Of The Seas to a first top-level success at Woodbine, told Racing TV. "It has been hectic but it's always good when you get winners."

Zabriskie Point was giving away 6lb all round and boosted the red-hot form of the valuable York nursery won by Zoulu Chief when winning by three-quarters of a length from Castle In The Sand.

Of the likeable juvenile, Buick said: "The ground was a big unknown for him. He was up another furlong in trip as well. It was testing out there and I'd say he put up with it rather than relished it. He's probably better on faster ground."

The jockey completed a double aboard the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained 2-5 favourite Mezzo Soprano in the 6f fillies' novice, taking him to 133 winners for the season.

Form turnaround

Wichahpi had been beaten 62 lengths and beaten only two horses on her first four starts but made all to cause a 80-1 shock in first-time cheekpieces in the 6f nursery under Graham Lee for trainer Bryan Smart.

Front runner promotional image

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 18 September 2023Last updated 18:17, 18 September 2023
icon
15:30 ThirskPlay
British EBF 40th Anniversary Novice Stakes (Sire And Dam Restricted Race) (GBB Race)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Zabriskie Point
    fav5/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Castle In The Sand
    9/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Candonomore
    16/5
more inReports
more inReports