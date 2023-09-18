'It has been hectic' - Zabriskie Point heads double for jet-setting William Buick

William Buick has been a busy man and his latest racecourse stop brought a double led by Zabriskie Point, who justified 5-6 odds to take the £20,000 novice.

The champion jockey-elect sandwiched a trip to Woodbine between the second and fourth days of Doncaster's St Leger meeting and got off the mark here with the Charlie Hills-trained juvenile.

"Canada was worthwhile," Buick, who partnered Master Of The Seas to a first top-level success at Woodbine, told Racing TV. "It has been hectic but it's always good when you get winners."

Zabriskie Point was giving away 6lb all round and boosted the red-hot form of the valuable York nursery won by Zoulu Chief when winning by three-quarters of a length from Castle In The Sand.

Of the likeable juvenile, Buick said: "The ground was a big unknown for him. He was up another furlong in trip as well. It was testing out there and I'd say he put up with it rather than relished it. He's probably better on faster ground."

The jockey completed a double aboard the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained 2-5 favourite Mezzo Soprano in the 6f fillies' novice, taking him to 133 winners for the season.

Form turnaround

Wichahpi had been beaten 62 lengths and beaten only two horses on her first four starts but made all to cause a 80-1 shock in first-time cheekpieces in the 6f nursery under Graham Lee for trainer Bryan Smart.

