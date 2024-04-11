'It gives us plenty of confidence' - Hazy Dream returns from a year off to score for Joe Tickle

Trainer Joe Tickle was rewarded when Hazy Dream returned from a year off the track to score in the 3m novice handicap hurdle.

Although the eight-year-old mare was having her first start since last April, she ran out a game winner in beating the Paul Nicholls-trained favourite Pentire Head by six and a half lengths.

Tickle said: "It’s pleasing for us. Most horses improve for a run, but she’s fit enough to do herself justice and it gives us plenty of confidence.

"I don’t know if it was the strongest of races with the favourite [Plaisir Des Flos] out, but she’s always had a good attitude and her wind op has helped every bit as we’d hoped it would, if not more."

He added: "Fair play to the owners because they’ve stuck with her and given her every chance. She was 9lb out the weights, but she’s not a baby and has got to take her chances when they come."

Red-hot form

Jockey Harry Kimber continued his strong run of form when riding a double, headlined by Flash Gorcombe landing the 2m handicap chase for Robert Walford.

Kimber also steered Joe Tizzard’s Seymour Promise to success in the 2m7f handicap chase to secure his sixth winner from his last eight rides in the past fortnight, operating at a 75 per cent strike-rate in that period.

Treble success

Along with the success of Sans Bruit at Aintree, Paul Nicholls completed a treble on the card here.

The champion trainer opened his account when Soir De Gala won the 2m½f handicap hurdle before Knowsley Road struck in the feature 3m handicap hurdle, both ridden by Lorcan Williams. The treble was then completed when Jena D'Oudairies landed division one of the 2m½f bumper in the hands of Freddie Gingell.

