Reportstoday
15:35 Musselburgh

'It gives everyone up here a chance to land a big pot' - Lucinda Russell praises prize-money after Corrigeen Rock wins feature

Corrigreen Rock: lands the feature Scottish Champion Chase for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox
Corrigeen Rock lands the feature Scottish Champion Chase for Lucinda Russell and Derek FoxCredit: John Grossick
Play8 ran
15:35 Musselburgh2m 4½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 2m 4½fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Corrigeen Rock
    11/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Thunder Rock
    100/30
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Outlaw Peter
    7/2

Lucinda Russell praised Musselburgh for its generous prize-money across the two-day Scottish Cheltenham Trials meeting after Corrigeen Rock stormed to victory in the feature Champion Chase.

The seven-year-old finished two lengths clear of Thunder Rock to land the £75,000 event for Russell, who also enjoyed big-race success in the £100,000 Edinburgh National with Inis Oirr on Saturday.

An eight-strong field featured in the 2m4½f contest and the Grand National-winning trainer was delighted at being able to take advantage of the money on offer.

She said: "It's great for Musselburgh to have such great prize-money because it gives everyone up here a chance to land a big pot and the quality of racing is great. We always thought this was the right race for him and it has attracted a good field, which it should do.

"I'm absolutely delighted – he's such a tough little horse. He's hardy and brave, and coupled with Derek [Fox], who is the bravest jockey I know, he never misses a beat. We know how to ride these fences and he's so neat at them. He's very clever."

Russell has ruled out the possibility of heading to big spring festivals in Britain this spring due to Corrigeen Rock's inability to go left-handed, but the idea of going to Ireland will be discussed.

"The problem we have is that he has to go right-handed and that limits us and pushes us away from going to Cheltenham or Aintree, which is a shame because the latter would suit him. We'll find something else next and then I think we'll go to Punchestown."

Liari heads four-timer

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden teamed up to complete a four-timer, headlined by Liari's win in the Listed Scottish Triumph Hurdle.

Beau Balko, Panjari and Wicked Thoughts also won as Cobden cut Sean Bowen's lead at the top of the jockeys' championship to just five.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 4 February 2024inReports

Last updated 17:59, 4 February 2024

