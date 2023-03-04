'It give us an option going forward' - James Tate not ruling out 2,000 Guineas for Iconic Moment

James Tate is confident Iconic Moment has plenty of ability and hasn't ruled out a potential crack at the 2,000 Guineas in May.

The three-year-old stretched his unbeaten record to three when edging out stablemate New Definition by a short head in the Listed Spring Cup.

The son of Harry Angel had pleased Tate with his work before the race, but the trainer is sure there is still even more to come.

He said: “Iconic Moment has shown plenty at home but at the same time we knew he was a little bit green. You could see that before the race, out of the stalls and during the race, so he deserves credit for getting his head in front and I’m sure he’ll improve."

Iconic Moment is a general 50-1 shot for the Newmarket Classic on May 6, but Tate has not yet decided on his spring targets.

He added: “We threw that entry in to give us an option going forward. We thought it’d be a real possibility he’d win today.

"When you’re 3-3 in your career, which includes a Listed race, do you consider something like a Group 3 Guineas trial? I’m pretty confident he’ll be a decent horse.”

It was the second part of a double for Rossa Ryan, who earlier landed the mile handicap on the David Evans-trained Mabre.

Brilliant Buxted

The Ian Williams-trained Buxted Too continued his impressive form with victory in the opening 1m4f apprentice handicap under Sam Feilden, making it five wins from his last six starts.

Quick double

Robert Havlin recorded a quick double by taking the last two races on the card. The jockey won the 5f handicap on Storm Melody before steering the Lydia Richards-trained Murhib to victory the 2m handicap.

