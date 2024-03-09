Racing Post logo
'It feels like it's coming together' - Ben Pauling lands more Saturday success and looks forward to big week at Cheltenham

Ben Jones and Ben Pauling in the parade ring before Champagne Twist's win in the EBF Final
Ben Pauling and rider Ben Jones in the parade ring before Champagne Twist's win in the EBF FinalCredit: Edward Whitaker

It speaks volumes about the success of Ben Pauling's season that it took just five days without a winner this week to make the Cotswolds trainer fear that his dream run might be coming to an end at the worst possible time.

He was, of course, erring unnecessarily on his pessimistic side heading to Sandown. Normal service was resumed when he saddled the first and second in the EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final, which has a fine recent record when it comes to unearthing future stars. 

With the Cheltenham Festival looming large, this is not a time any trainer wants to be questioning their stable's form and, having unearthed one gem after another this season, Pauling has a far bigger team than the majority of British trainers for the most important week in the jumps calendar.

Lewis Porteous

Published on 9 March 2024

