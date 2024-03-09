'It feels like it's coming together' - Ben Pauling lands more Saturday success and looks forward to big week at Cheltenham
It speaks volumes about the success of Ben Pauling's season that it took just five days without a winner this week to make the Cotswolds trainer fear that his dream run might be coming to an end at the worst possible time.
He was, of course, erring unnecessarily on his pessimistic side heading to Sandown. Normal service was resumed when he saddled the first and second in the EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final, which has a fine recent record when it comes to unearthing future stars.
With the Cheltenham Festival looming large, this is not a time any trainer wants to be questioning their stable's form and, having unearthed one gem after another this season, Pauling has a far bigger team than the majority of British trainers for the most important week in the jumps calendar.
Published on 9 March 2024inReports
Last updated 18:50, 9 March 2024
- Gowran: 'We're delighted to get a big pot with him' - Whiskeywealth gains deserved big-race victory in feature
- Hereford: dramatic finish sees £11,000 matched on losing 1.01 shot as jockey unseated after last when well clear
- Ayr: 'It's what you dream about' - 18-year-old Ben Smith rides first ever double for father Mike
- Sandown: Ben Pauling bonanza continues as Champagne Twist and Pic Roc fight out finish to valuable EBF Final
- Wolverhampton: William Buick jets in from Bahrain to take Listed feature on Nine Tenths
