'It feels like a big deal' - Siobhan Rutledge joins elite band of female Irish Flat jockeys after riding out her claim at Fairyhouse

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Siobhan Rutledge joined Joanna Morgan and Cathy Gannon in an elite band of female Irish Flat jockeys to ride out their 3lb claim after partnering the Ross O'Sullivan-trained Stone Bear to victory in the 6f handicap.

The 26-year-old was based in Queensland, Australia, in 2025 and claimed her fourth win, and third on Stone Bear, since returning, having partnered the three-year-old to victories at Dundalk in January and April.

It is a huge achievement for the Meath woman given no female Flat rider has reached the milestone since 2004 champion apprentice Cathy Gannon. It was Rutledge's 95th winner in total, and means she can now join the professional ranks.

Rutledge gave the 9-2 shot a patient ride before coming with a withering run down the outside in the final furlong to mow down Absoluteassignment to win by a length and a quarter.

Rutledge paid tribute to trainer John McConnell, who has provided her with more than half of her winners throughout her career.

Speaking to Racing TV, Rutledge said: "I feel kind of proud, it's a big achievement for me. It's been on the list of goals for the last while and it feels like a big deal. It's all downhill from here, as they say!

"It's nice to be home and with my pals again. I'm riding out for a few different trainers and trying to stay well connected in the industry as it's kind of hard when you go away and come back. Everyone's been so good to me, especially John [McConnell], who I did my apprenticeship with. But for him, I probably wouldn't have got started, never mind ride out my claim."

Holohan on a high

Reese Holohan continues to look excellent value for his 7lb claim as he guided home his 14th winner of the campaign on the Paul Flynn-trained Moyassr in the 1m2f handicap, defeating Out On Friday by two and a half lengths at odds of 8-1.

Read more:

'She's got a lot of class' - Karl Burke unleashes another exciting juvenile - but Royal Ascot is off the agenda

'Everything that could have gone wrong did' - King's Scholar scrapes home at 2-7 under insatiable Sean Bowen

'It was bizarre' - Tom Marquand dramatically unseated after Godolphin juvenile jinks with the race at his mercy

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