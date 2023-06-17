'It didn't surprise me' - Sir Mark Prescott's 1-4 favourite stunned as well-backed On The Right Track strikes

On The Right Track never looked in any trouble as he pulled clear in the closing stages to shock 1-4 favourite Glenister in the opening 1m3½f handicap.

Going for a four-timer after wins at Lingfield twice and Brighton, the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Glenister tried to make all under Luke Morris but couldn't shake off On The Right Track, who swept past the longtime leader with two furlongs to go for a comfortable two-length win.

"It didn't surprise me," winning trainer Mark Usher said. "There was a lot of money for him and he was 7-1 in the morning but went off at 7-2. Sir Mark's was odds-on, but On The Right Track isn't a bad horse on his day, and on this ground, and he won very well.

"He was lengthening out towards the end and can progress. He could well follow up if the handicapper doesn't do too much. If he reproduced that sort of form in these conditions he could be quite effective in a better grade."

Boughey bouncing

George Boughey has a big team heading to Royal Ascot next week and geared up for the five-day meeting with a double on the card.

Absolute Queen got the ball rolling with a first win at the eighth attempt in the 1m2f handicap and Crow's Nest landed the 5f novice, backing up his Hamilton victory from nine days earlier. Both were ridden by Pat Cosgrave.

Promising pedigree

The Clive Cox-trained Unbreak My Heart, half-sister to the yard's dual Group 2 scorer Heartache, showed the benefit of her debut third when surging late to take the 5f fillies' novice.

