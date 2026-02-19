'It didn’t feel like he deserved to be the outsider of the field' - a Brian Hughes treble brings up his 250th track winner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The second leg of a treble brought up a landmark 250th winner at Sedgefield for Brian Hughes.

The track is by far the jockey’s most successful, with the next best being Kelso, where he has recorded 136 wins. His 251 winners at Sedgefield have come at an impressive strike-rate of 20 per cent.

Follow Your Luck got the ball rolling for Hughes, the Patrick Neville-trained five-year-old justifying 1-4 favouritism in the 2m4f novice hurdle. He has won both starts under rules, both coming over course and distance.

Hughes said: “He’s a nice horse but he cost £90,000, so you’d want him to be. He's going to go over fences next season. We’ll get one more run into him and then put him away. He’ll be a lovely chaser.”

Coup De Coeur became the jockey's landmark 250th course winner in the 2m½f handicap chase. The Micky Hammond-trained eight-year-old had unseated Hughes on his previous start at Ayr but was a commanding winner this time, scoring by 19 lengths as the 13-2 outsider of four.

Hughes told Sky Sports Racing: “I thought the day I came off he would have won or been second, so on that performance it didn’t feel like he deserved to be the outsider of the field.”

The jockey finished the day with a third win in the 2m5f handicap chase, delivering a cool ride on the Jackie Stephen-trained Too Cool Forshrule .

Well-backed Bill

Goodoldbill was 50-1 in places in the morning but was backed into 14-1 for the 3m2½f handicap chase. Despite still being the outsider in the five-runner field, the Jane Walton-trained ten-year-old made all under Charlie Maggs.

Read these next:

'I wouldn’t be coming over if I didn’t think he’d be competitive' - Noel George to unleash smart Flat recruit at Kempton

Key Grand National trial: confirmed runners and riders for the Bobbyjo Chase - plus the big Saturday races at Kempton

'He's a superstar and it's a privilege to ride him' - Oisin Murphy confident of 'very good run' as Constitution Hill makes Flat debut

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.