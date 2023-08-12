'It couldn't have been much easier' - An Mhi four-timer the highlight of Gordon Elliott treble

An Mhi completed a four-timer with a straightforward victory in the feature Killultagh Estates Rated Hurdle.

The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old had won his last two starts over the Irish Sea, with odds-on successes at Perth and Uttoxeter after breaking his duck over hurdles at Ballinrobe in May.

Running over a shorter trip, An Mhi was sent straight to the front by Keith Donoghue and made all to win by a comfortable two and three-quarter lengths.

Donoghue told Racing TV: "He has a very high cruising speed. I just wanted to let him bowl away where he was comfortable, and he jumped well. It couldn't have been much easier.

"I was little bit long at the last and I knew I had to keep him going forward as I could feel them coming to me, but he's a big horse and has plenty of scope, so we got there thankfully."

He added: "Gordon is great at placing them in the right races, but I still think this lad can build on those wins and they will do his confidence good. When he gets over fences he'll be a better horse."

It proved a fruitful trip to the County Down venue for Elliott, whose success with An Mhi was the middle leg of a 43-1 treble. Gaye Winnie got off the mark at the second time of asking over hurdles in the opening 2m1½f maiden, and Fruit Blossom enjoyed the return to hurdling when a half-length winner of the 2m6f mares' handicap. Both winners were partnered by Danny Gilligan.

Useful Uncle

Uncle Pat, brother to the useful Adamantly Chosen, made the perfect start for Willie Mullins when justifying odds-on favouritism in the closing bumper under Patrick Mullins.

