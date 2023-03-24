'It can hurt a bit' - pre-race injury for Lee but Kestrel Valley's success takes away the pain

The short-priced favourite was making her second start for Lee when playing up on the way to the course, leaping forward and causing the trainer to hit the ground and suffer a face injury.

However, the nine-year-old made amends for her pre-race theatrics with an impressive jumping performance to score under Sam Twiston-Davies.

"It's not her fault at all," Lee said of the incident to Sky Sports Racing. "It's just an occupational hazard sometimes.

"She was having a think about going out on to the course and I tried to lead her on. She basically launched and took me with her and I hit the rubber tarmac – with your cheekbone, it can hurt a bit."

Kestrel Valley is now 2-2 for her new yard and her success on Friday ensured Lee has surpassed last season's record of 18 winners.

The trainer added: "I don't know whether she's improving fast or we've just struck lucky with some low-grade races. After all, we're still in 0-100 company and we can't get carried away. We've just got to wait and see what happens, but it's really good to get a filly like this who's on an upward curve."

Skelton strikes

Martha Brae recorded a welcome success for Dan Skelton when storming clear by 13 lengths in the feature 3m1½f mares' handicap hurdle.

The eight-year-old finished runner-up in her last three starts but finally made a return to the winner's enclosure with an authoritative display under Harry Skelton.

