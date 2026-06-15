'It came together nicely' - handicapper overcomes slow start to land 14-1 into 4-1 gamble

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Little Beck Annie justified market support after being backed from 14-1 into 4-1 and breaking her maiden at the eighth attempt in the second division of the 6f handicap.

Purchased for 3,000gns, the four-year-old had not been placed in any of her previous starts and was last seen finishing seventh at Southwell over seven furlongs. However, first-time cheekpieces and a more suitable track did not go unnoticed by the market.

Trained by Peter Niven, Little Beck Annie overcame an awkward start under Mark Winn after being carried left leaving the stalls, before travelling strongly into contention and finding daylight after the home bend to win by a length and a half.

"That was ideal," the winning rider told Racing TV. "Last time we ran her over seven furlongs, we were a bit disappointed as she felt like a green filly that really wasn't concentrating. The cheekpieces today and a strong finish back to six furlongs were perfect for her.

"Peter was pretty confident we had all the ability to win, so with everything we did, it came together nicely.

"She's a lightly raced filly, so there'll be more to come from her."

O'Meara double

David O'Meara enjoyed a quickfire double on the card.

Hostility finally got off the mark at the 18th attempt, staying on well to land the mile handicap by half a length under Daniel Tudhope.

Sandy Craic then completed the feat for O'Meara, while also giving rider Winn a second success on the card in the 7f fillies' handicap.

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