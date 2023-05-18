'Isn't that what sport is all about?' - Mike Smith targeting trip to Galway with Trebizond

Mike Smith is planning a first trip to Galway after Trebizond ran out a convincing winner of the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

The trainer only inherited the six-year-old from Henry de Bromhead last month but has already saddled him to win twice, with his latest three-length success a considerable step forward from the selling hurdle he took at Hexham a fortnight ago.

Smith credited his new owner Kevin Jardine for his patient approach and connections are optimistic it can reap dividends when they take on a fresh challenge in Ireland later this summer.

"He's a lovely horse," the trainer said. "Kevin gave him time to freshen up and he's just improved and blossomed since coming to us. We're a small yard and he probably quite enjoys the individual attention.

"He couldn't have done any more than he did there off that weight. The boys want to target Galway, so he'll probably have another run mid-June and then he'll have plenty of options. There are about five races he could run in at Galway. I've never been and am not familiar with them – my normal thing is to find a 0-100 race in the Borders!"

He added: "It will be great fun. It's some craic, isn't that what sport is all about?"

Elliott double

Gordon Elliott frequently ventures to Perth and his latest visit was worthwhile as he saddled a double in the card's two richest races.

The trainer teamed up with Sean Bowen to land the 3m handicap chase with Bodhisattva and the 2m handicap hurdle with Calico.

Read these next:

Sign up to the Tote . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.