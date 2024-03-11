'Is there another race next Monday?' - Born At Midnight makes it a week to remember for Harry Kimber

Born At Midnight registered his second effortless win over course and distance in the space of a week in the 3m1½f handicap chase.

An easy winner last Monday, the Bill Turner-trained nine-year-old defied a 7lb penalty, scoring by nine and a half lengths under Harry Kimber. His success took Kimber's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 50 per cent.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "Bill thought he was fresh and well and was bang-on. He's not a real soft-ground horse but got away with it today. Is there not another race like this next Monday?"

Turner added: "I thought it'd be a very quick turnaround from last time but he only got racing over the last couple of fences. I rode him out the next day and he was bucking and kicking.

"We thought we'd have another go today and it worked. I think he'll be even better over an even longer trip."

Red-hot Frost

Bryony Frost continued her own fine form when Jetronic bravely struck in the opening 2m4½f novice hurdle.

His length win took Frost's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 27 per cent and completed an across-the-card double for trainer Paul Nicholls following Broken Halo's victory at Taunton.

San strikes

San Pedro landed a second course-and-distance win in the feature 3m1f handicap hurdle and headlined a double for Chris and Freddie Gordon.

The pair struck earlier on the card with Baddesley in the 2m3½f novice handicap chase.

