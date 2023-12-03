Irish Grand National winner I Am Maximus stays on best to gain a breakthrough Grade 1 win in Drinmore

I Am Maximus claimed victory on his final start as a novice when powering clear to land the Drinmore Chase at Fairyhouse.

It was a breakthrough victory at Grade 1 level for the Willie Mullins-trained runner, who was making his first start this season after winning the Irish National at the track in April.

The seven-year-old held off Found A Fifty to score by two and a half lengths under Jody McGarvey, with longtime leader Letsbeclearaboutit finishing third ahead of Sharjah and Perceval Legallois.

"I thought at halfway Sharjah wasn't liking the ground but Jody was getting a great tune out of I Am Maximus," Mullins told Racing TV.

"I just said to keep on the outside and see what happens, and try and keep him straight because he has his own way of doing things. He has a funny action, so I imagine soft ground is a help and brings more stamina into it.

I Am Maximus and Jody McGarvey after winning the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse Credit: Patrick McCann

"It's quite unique – he broke his maiden chase as an Irish National winner and on his last run as a novice he wins a Grade 1 race. It's a lovely surprise to have a horse we thought maybe was just a handicapper become a Graded winner, and it looks like he'll win more."

Owned by JP McManus, I Am Maximus will now enter open company after contesting top-level novice contests in the spring, including when fourth in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham. He holds an entry for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on December 28, for which he was cut to 14-1 (from 33) by Betfair.

"That's my third Grade 1 winner for Willie Mullins alone now and I'm really grateful to be getting on those horses in the first place," said McGarvey.

"I spent most of last year on the sidelines watching horses I might have been riding and I've missed so much time through injury. It's always hard to come back and I'm not getting any younger, so I'm very grateful to Mr McManus and Frank Berry for letting me ride these horses. Without them, I probably wouldn't be riding."

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.