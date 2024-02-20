Into The Park cut to 16-1 for the Martin Pipe Hurdle at Cheltenham after latest victory

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Into The Park was cut to 16-1 (from 33) by bet365 for next month's Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham after justifying strong support on his first handicap assignment in the feature 2m½f hurdle.

Backed into 6-5 (from 13-8), the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained five-year-old looked better the further he went when taking the lead off prominent pair IInca De Lafayette and Celtic Art at the last before going onto score by three lengths.

On this evidence, Into The Park could have more improvement to come off his opening mark of 120 after backing up a smooth eight-length win at Newbury under Micheal Nolan.

Into The Park, who was scratched from the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, could still be a player if he heads to the festival as he is a general 25-1 shot for the County Hurdle.

Hobbs said: "Into The Park did that nicely and he finished off his race very well. It could be that he wants a more galloping track. He has entries in the County Hurdle and the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham, and we'll see how he comes out of this before we make any decisions on running plans."

Easy for Iles

Conditional Cameron Iles rode his ninth winner of the season on board the Mitchell Hunt-trained Chankaya in the opening 2m3f novices' handicap hurdle.

The 4-1 chance settled well off the pace set by his stablemate Mini Yeats, and he came into contention at the second last before going on to defeat Imperial Measure and give Iles his 13th career win on his first ride for the yard.

