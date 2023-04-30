India strikes for Germany as Rogue Millennium takes another step forward for Tom Clover

The progressive five-year-old India produced an irresistible surge under Arc-winning jockey Rene Piechulek to land the Group 3 Prix Allez France Longines on a first trip away from her native Germany.

In a finish which has no doubt been replicated dozens of times on the other side of the Rhine, Piechulek hit the front inside the final furlong before holding off the renewed challenge of four-time German champion Bauyrzhan Murzabayev on Mqse De Sevigne to score by a head.

"I rode her on her final start last year in Hannover and I told the owner she would be a better filly again this year," said Piechulek. "It was a very slow race but I trusted her and she had a lot of speed at the end."

Trainer Waldemar Hickst indicated that a return to France for the Group 2 Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud would be next on the agenda.

Though no match for the winner, Tom Clover was left to wonder what might have been for Rogue Millennium, who ran on very well to be third under Jack Mitchell.

"She's run a belter and Jack got in a lovely position," said Clover. "If they'd just gone a touch faster [it might have helped] and Frankie [Dettori on Plesant Jane] has stacked them up there. But she's travelled beautifully through the race. She's clearly relished the ground and is just a lovely filly. Hopefully one will fall right for her this year."

Clover added: "She's in the Middleton, but I don't know if we'll go there. We'll see how she is but I really wouldn't want to run her on very quick ground."

Christophe Ferland and Stephane Pasquier after Big Call wins the Prix de Barbeville Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Big Call makes all

Two talented British challengers were also out of luck in the Group 3 Prix de Barbeville over 1m7½f, with Tashkhan running on to be fourth and Belloccio fading to eighth on his first try at further than a mile and a half.

Big Call made all under Stephane Pasquier and showed plenty of determination to hold off the late charge of The Good Man.

Winning trainer Christophe Ferland produced Big Call fighting fit, especially given this was the six-year-old's first start since running into a lucrative fourth place in the Red Sea Handicap on the Saudi Cup undercard in February.

"He has a huge stride and although I was worried he might be a bit fresh, once he got to the front he pointed his ears and switched off," said Ferland. "He was pleasing himself up front and he answered every call at the end. I'm delighted, especially as he runs in my colours. He'll come back here for the Group 2 Vicomtesse Vigier [May 29] next."

