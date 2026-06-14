Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reports

In The Trenches ends long wait for victory at 35th attempt under in-form Finegan

Gavin Cromwell at Bellewstown
In The Trenches finally won for Gavin Cromwell in the 2m3f maiden hurdleCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Perennial silver medallist In The Trenches finally graduated to gold when he shed his maiden tag at the 35th attempt in the 2m3f maiden hurdle

The Gavin Cromwell-trained six-year-old had filled the second spot on 14 separate occasions before his long-awaited win and was helped in no small part by his jockey, Eoghan Finegan.

The rider, who first took out his licence in 2021, saw his claim reduced to 5lb as a result of the confident winning ride and it was his fourth victory in ten days.

“He’s been a bit frustrating,” Finegan told Racing TV. “I didn’t want to go after him. I just wanted to keep filling him up because with his record, you couldn’t trust him.”

Wine shows bottle

An 11lb lower mark over hurdles marked She’s A Fine Wine out for the shortlist in the 2m3f mares’ handicap hurdle, but the De Bromhead-trained mare needed to show guts to win.

You Make Me Smile challenged the 13-2 winner all the way to the line, but She’s A Fine Wine showed a resolute attitude to prevail by half a length. 

“She did it well,” winning rider Mike O’Connor said. “We were hopeful coming here today given her rating. She stuck at it well.”

Jet flies home

Georginas Jet made it 14th time lucky when she bagged her first win in the 2m2f handicap hurdle in a taking fashion at 20-1.

Winning rider Gavin Brouder said: “My mare has been consistent but hasn’t gotten the rub of the green. She jumped and travelled like a dream.”

Read more . . .

16-year-old apprentice handed dream Royal Ascot ride for Willie Mullins - just six months after making his debut in the saddle 

'We think the world of her' - red-hot Aidan O'Brien's horse-by-horse guide to his awesome Royal Ascot team 

'Willie Mullins will have him spot on for this' - why this horse can win on day one of Royal Ascot  

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

author image
Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers