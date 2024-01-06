In-form veteran R'Evelyn Pleasure gains a second win in just over a week at the age of 12

An in-form veteran is a joy to have at any yard and the 12-year-old R'Evelyn Pleasure is proving just that for trainer Sean O'Brien.

The son of Getaway followed up his victory at Limerick last week by landing the 2m4f handicap chase by half a length under his owner's son Mark McDonagh.

R'Evelyn Pleasure finished fifth in this race off a mark of 122 two years ago and struck off 105 at Limerick before defying a 7lb rise.

"I had to run him because he came out of the Limerick race so well, and to be fair to him, they went no gallop at Limerick and he did things so easily," said O'Brien. "This race always attracts a small field which suits him. He did it well and toughed it out.

"The plan will be to go to Thurles in a couple of weeks. We will keep it as simple as we can and enjoy this for as long as we can. It's fantastic.

"My uncle and my cousins are involved with this horse and have been in that pedigree for ever and a day. Loyal owners are everything for a small operation like ours. He's on the right side of the handicap – he might be 12 but it makes a huge difference for a horse his age."

Glory for Da Capo

Da Capo Glory returned to winning ways on his first start since August when landing the feature 2m4f handicap hurdle.

The Padraig Butler-trained seven-year-old was pulled up in the Galway Hurdle when last seen but was produced in tip-top shape to score by a head under Darragh Allen.

Da Capo Glory took his record to four wins, a second and two thirds from 13 starts for Butler and has some eyecatching form, including when splitting Grangeclare West and Imagine at Punchestown in April.

Butler said: "Darragh knows him very well having won a bumper and maiden hurdle on him. We couldn't look past him with his 7lb claim and on that soft to heavy ground it's worth its weight in gold.

"He was my first winner, he is still flying the flag and is a mighty horse. He isn't big, but is very well-bred and jumps hurdles really well."

Cooper excited by Art

Tralee trainer Tom Cooper may well be harbouring hopes that D Art D Art can bring him back to being competitive at the spring festivals.

D Art D Art won a Gowran Park bumper before finishing down the field in the Champion Bumper last season and gained a first hurdling win at the second attempt in the 2m maiden under Donagh Meyler.

Jumping was key to his performance, and a really slick leap at the final flight settled the issue when the Willie Mullins-trained runner-up Paggane threatened.

Cooper said: "We dropped him in a bit last time at Naas and he got a bit crowded. He had some daylight today and his jumping was savage. He was low and really quick. Ricky Doyle schooled him for us before Naas and said he had never sat on one to go from A to B as quick.

"All of his form is on heavy, but a bit of yielding ground should be okay for him."

No target was ruled out by Cooper, but a smile was evident when the Dublin Racing Festival was mentioned for this interesting prospect.

