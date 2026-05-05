In-form Darren Andrews targeting amateur championship after victory for Parliamo

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Darren Andrews partnered his third winner in as many rides when Parliamo ran out a dominant winner of the 3m novice handicap hurdle and he now has his sights set on the amateur championship.

The 32-year-old had not considered targeting the title but changed his focus after realising the leader James King was within touching distance on nine wins, and success for the Mel Rowley-trained six-year-old took his tally to six.

Parliamo, who was having his fifth run over hurdles, built up a considerable lead down the back straight. While it was reduced around the home turn, Andrews guided him to a comfortable first victory over the favourite Star Turn.

The winning rider told Sky Sports Racing: "Sean O'Connor messaged me and asked if I was going to have a crack at the amateur title this year as we've still got a few weeks left, and I said I hadn't even thought about it, but I was only four behind James King so now I'm trying to give that a go.

"Between the Rowleys and me, we decided that the 7lb claim is worthwhile and I'm very grateful for these rides under rules. I rode Parliamo at Hereford and I dropped him in a bit too far back, but it was a completely different course here and we thought we would give it a go.

"When I looked down the back and saw I'd gone so far clear, I wondered if something had gone amiss but he galloped all the way to the line and did it really well."

Bowen denied

Sean Bowen was denied winning the Sean Bowen Champion Jockey Handicap Chase by 18-1 shot Galop De Chasse .

The champion jockey was on board the 5-2 favourite The Boola Boss but his mount made a bad mistake at the 14th fence and eventually finished third, while the Venetia Williams-trained Galop De Chasse won by a neck under Ned Fox.

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