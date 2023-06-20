In foal Ahorsewithnoname strikes on final start to give Nicky Henderson and William Buick Ascot winner

Ahorsewithnoname, a runner-up in a Grade 2 at last year's Cheltneham Festival, was was on top form to land the Ascot Stakes from Calling The Wind for Nicky Henderson.

The smart dual-purpose performer went on to record wins on the Flat at Newbury and York last season and was fifth in the Cesarewitch before being pulled up when sent off at 2-5 in a mares’ novice hurdle event at Wincanton on Boxing Day.

However, the eight-year-old, who is in foal to four-time Group 1 winner Cracksman, returned to form when getting of the mark over hurdles in a Listed event at Cheltenham when last seen and followed up that success to provide William Buick with his first winner of this year’s royal meeting.

“It did take me three seasons to win a hurdle race with her which actually was her last run,” Henderson told ITV racing. “She was second in the mares’ novice the year before. We were going to run her in this this time last year but it was just too quick and we didn’t risk her because we had another season to come over hurdles.

Henderson, who also won the 2m4f staying contest with Veiled in 2011, added: “Things went a bit wrong but then she won a really nice race at the back end in April – a mares’ Listed over two and a half.

“This was the plan and that rain helped. She has had a visit to Cracksman and ever since she came back she has changed – they just get that little bit sharper.”

