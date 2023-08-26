Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:15 Beverley

In and out: one ride and one winner for Shane Gray as Batal Zabeel strikes

Beverley: staged racing on Thursday
Shane Gray won aboard his only ride at Beverley on SundayCredit: Getty Images
Play6 ran
14:15 Beverley5f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 5fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Batal Zabeel
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Midnight Lir
    fav11/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Lady Nunthorpe
    11/2

Shane Gray came to Beverley for one ride and made sure it was a winner when Batal Zabeel broke his maiden in the 5f nursery.

Jaber Abdullah's colt had been consistent without winning in his first four starts but, on his handicap debut off a mark of 77, he held off the 11-8 favourite Midnight Lir to win by a length.

Gray, who has a longstanding relationship with Batal Zabeel's trainer Kevin Ryan, believes the colt has been suited by the addition of headgear and has more to offer given what he shows on the gallops in Hambleton.

"He's been very consistent without winning," Gray told Racing TV. "He was in a handicap and did it well in the end. His work has been good at home – it always has been – and Kevin just felt like he needed the help of headgear.

"You could see when he was in front today, he was rolling around, but he was always doing enough. I'll go home and watch the football now!"

Dancer delights

Cheshire Dancer built on a promising third on debut at Haydock to win the opening 7½f fillies' maiden. The grey was prominent throughout and showed a good attitude to win for Clifford Lee and Hugo Palmer.

Powers home

Jason Hart may not have landed Friday's Nunthorpe with Highfield Princess, but he was back in the winner's enclosure with September Power, who stayed on strongest to take the 2m handicap by seven and a half lengths for Michael Wigham.

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 27 August 2023Last updated 17:35, 27 August 2023
