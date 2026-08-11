'In a higher level race she’ll be a lot better' - Rogue Passion off the mark as red-hot Ed Bethell and Oisin Orr combine

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The profitable partnership of Ed Bethell and Oisin Orr reaped another reward when Rogue Passion won the feature 7f fillies’ novice.

Both jockey and trainer are in red-hot form and have developed a productive partnership this year, with Orr's seven wins from 26 rides for Bethell returning £13.93 to a £1 level stake, compared to one from seven in 2025.

Rogue Passion was Bethell’s seventh winner of the month, during which he has a 35 per cent strike-rate, while Orr was recording his tenth winner from 22 rides.

The juvenile filly broke her maiden at the third attempt with a hands-and-heels success to justify 30-100 favouritism, stepping forward from her short-head second over course and distance last month.

Bethell told Racing TV: “Everything kind of went against her today; they went very slow and I think in a better type of race she’ll be a lot better. She’s still very smart and will get another furlong, and she’ll grow another leg with a bit of juice in the ground.

“She’s got an entry in the Rockfel, which might be an option, but I’ll speak to her owners, Rogues Gallery, and make a decision.”

O'Meara at the double

David O’Meara completed a double when Sixtygeesbaby ended an 11-race losing run, seven of those for O’Meara, to take the 6f handicap under Mark Winn by four lengths.

Conor Whiteley rode his 30th winner in what is his first full year when kicking off the O’Meara double on 2-1 favourite Hostility in the mile apprentice handicap.

Read more:

'She's as near to a pet as you can get' - yard stalwart Hostelry gains 11th win for Ruth Carr

James Fanshawe's juvenile team in rich form as debutants strike in first two races

'She's the first into work every day and the last one out' - apprentice jockey claims maiden success as Arnaz ends 27-month drought

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