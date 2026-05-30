'Improved' Estrange oozes class on possible first step to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

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The five-year-old had won the Group 3 contest last year at Haydock, which was not fit for racing 12 months on, and had been kept away from quick ground last year.

However, the twice Group 1-placed mare looked quite at home on going officially described as good to firm and recorded a smooth length-and-a-half win under Danny Tudhope.

Estrange earned a 20-1 quote (from 33-1) for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe from Coral and David O'Meara said: "I think physically she looks like she's improved from four to five, she looks bigger and rangier this year.

"She was a little bit fresh early on but the further they came up the straight the more comfortable it looked for Danny. These races are never easy to win and if you don't bring your A game you're not going to win. We were delighted.

"The ground today was perfect. She goes in a little bit softer. Faster ground we often think she doesn't quite let herself down on as well as she does on this."

Looking ahead, he added: "The Lancashire Oaks is where she went last year and that worked great for her but the Pretty Polly would come into consideration, especially if the ground were slow."

Hitting the Heights

Washington Heights rolled back the years to land the Listed Achilles Stakes for Kevin Ryan and Hambleton Racing.

The six-year-old had got off the mark in a maiden here four years ago and landed his fourth stakes race by half a length under Tom Eaves.

Washington Heights gains Listed honours under Tom Eaves Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's a good old boy and it's great to have him back," the jockey said. "He's as honest as the day is long.

"We wouldn't mind a few more like him in the yard. Hopefully now he's got his head in front he'll have a good season ahead."

Blue Bowl

The decision by the BHA to salvage the £100,000 Silver Bowl from last Saturday's abandoned Haydock card paid off for Clive Cox when Blue Courvoisier scored readily under Saffie Osborne

"He was so straightforward," said the jockey. "I was able to get a pretty easy time of it in front. I clicked through the gears and he really suited the stiff finish here.

"He's a lovely, straightforward horse that's on the up. He finds it all very easy, he's got a very high cruising speed and he was pulling out more and more the further I went."

Double top

Punters made a triumphant start to the track's richest raceday and may have received a couple of significant pointers for Royal Ascot courtesy of Wathnan Racing and William Haggas.

Realign completes a double for Wathnan and William Haggas Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The 11-10 favourite Opportunity took the opening 1m3f handicap by two and a quarter lengths, and Haggas's wife and assistant trainer Maureen said: "We'll probably go to Ascot for the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap. I'd think that will be his next option. He'll definitely stay a mile and a half and may get further in time.

"He's always been a nice horse but hopefully now he's a bit older he'll be able to show what he can do, he's been a bit immature."

Then Wokingham entry Realign justified favouritism in the 6f handicap and Haggas said: "He did well because he took James [Doyle] on a little bit early on. He's a big, strong bull of a horse and he maybe overdid it. It's a stiff track but he stayed really well. A stronger pace would suit him better. Hopefully he'll get into the Wokingham."

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