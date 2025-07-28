Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:45 Yarmouth

Impressive two-year-old strikes again for Karl Burke taking the trainer's juvenile strike-rate on turf to 32 per cent

Half Sovereign ridden by Sam James wins at Ayr
Half Sovereign ridden by Sam James at the start of the monthCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play8 ran
14:45 YarmouthFlat Turf
Distance: 7fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Half Sovereign
    fav11/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Mayaada
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    9Princess Honey Bee
    12/1

Karl Burke struck with yet another two-year-old when Half Sovereign won the 7f novice to bolster an already impressive strike-rate.

Jockey Sam James was on the daughter of Ten Sovereigns for the third time, and a 6lb penalty from a win at Ayr proved no burden to her or her supporters. The 10-11 favourite made all to win by a length and a half in this step up in class.

"She keeps improving and she's a big filly," said James. "I thought we got easily in front and I was pulling up as we got to the line. Karl's got plenty of ammunition and maybe a nursery is the way forward with her, but we'll see. I think she could be versatile with the trip."

A 12,000gns yearling, Half Sovereign has already earned back her price with two wins from just three starts.

The win boosted Burke's strike-rate with two-year-olds on turf this season to 32 per cent.

Game Niall

Naughty Niall ran out a game winner of the 1m2f handicap, making the most of his rail position to beat Sense Of Reason by a neck.

The Ian Williams-trained four-year-old ended a dry spell dating back to December, with jockey Silvestre de Sousa delivering the gelding’s second victory.

Pearls on a roll

String Of Pearls successfully stepped up in trip to land back-to-back wins for trainer Sir Mark Prescott.

Luke Morris pushed the three-year-old into the lead three furlongs out and the 4-6 favourite kept going on her first start over a mile and six furlongs.

'Our biggest problem has been the ground' - Michael Dods continues upturn in form with Ayr double 

